Tourist to Venice headbutts, punches gondolier after sneaking onto boat with family to take selfies

A gondolier in Venice was threatened, headbutted and punched by a rowdy tourist this week after asking the man and his family to disembark from his stationary boat.

VENICE FINES TOURISTS $1G FOR MAKING COFFEE ON HISTORIC BRIDGE

The incident, which was recorded and shared on Facebook, reportedly began when a group of South American tourists climbed down into a stationary gondola without the guide’s permission and began taking selfies. According to local outlet La Nuova Venezia, the gondolier asked the family to get out of his boat.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Once the family got out of the boat, the unidentified man began threatening the gondolier before eventually headbutting him several times and then punching him in the chin in front of onlookers. The group continued to argue after the physical altercation. At one point, a tourist, who appears to be the man’s daughter, got involved and began yelling at the gondolier.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

People on the other side of the channel could be heard yelling for the man to stop in the nearly minute-and-a-half video. The altercation appeared to end with the family walking away, seemingly with the gondolier.

The incident reportedly took place at popular Ponte dei Bareteri bridge.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Venice, which has long been a popular tourist destination, has been pushing back against overtourism in recent years. Last year, the Italian city installed temporary gates to help deal with the crowds of tourists that flock to the iconic waterways throughout the city. And earlier this year, the city approved charging an entrance fee for visitors not planning to stay overnight, per Reuters.