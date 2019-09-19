Tourists in Venice fined more than $3G for skinny dipping in canal

No nude swimming in the canal!

Two tourists visiting Venice have been smacked with a $3,320 fine for skinny dipping near the Piazza San Marco, the main square of the “floating city,” on Monday night.

The two men from the Czech Republic were caught by police swimming “completely naked” in the waterway near the plaza, Fodor’s travel guide reports. The "laughing” visitors were reportedly “hardcore soccer fans” in town to support the Slavia Prague soccer team, according to the outlet and Travel + Leisure.

The jokesters soon learned the hard way that their stunt was no laughing matter, however. Law enforcement officials made the tourists get dressed and took them to the police station, where they were fined $3,320 for “obscene acts” violating public decency.

In other headlines of tourists behaving badly in Venice, earlier this week a gondolier was threatened, headbutted and punched by a rowdy tourist after asking the man and his family to disembark from his stationary boat. Video footage of the unbelievable altercation has since gone viral on Facebook.

Overtourism is an increasing concern for Venetian lawmakers, with roughly 30 million visitors flocking to the city annually. Venice has a population of about 55,000.

Brazen behavior from visitors has some politicians at their wits' end.

“Venice must be respected and those impolite people who come here and do what they want must understand that. Thanks to the local police, they will be sanctioned and removed,” Venice Mayor Luigi Brugnaro said in a July interview.

Rule breakers will be hit with fines, as per the outlet, and local officials will inform the embassies and consulates of tourists' home nations of their rowdy actions.

Earlier this year, Venetian officials started charging admission fees for day-tripping tourists, a first for Italy.

