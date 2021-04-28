Vaccinated Americans are traveling to these vacation destinations

As travel restrictions continue to ease around the globe in response to coronavirus vaccination rates, Americans are looking forward to seeing the world.

More than 43% of Americans say they wouldn’t feel guilty about traveling right now and 77.6% of Americans say they have a summer vacation planned already, according to an updated travel report from Destination Analysts.

When it comes to where vaccinated Americans intend to go as the pandemic winds down, Satchelle Global CEO Edyta Satchell told Fox News that certain parameters are driving current travel trends.

According to Satchell, American travelers are booking trips that are either not too far from home or were already planned but had to be postponed or they’re choosing a destination that has favorable reopening protocols.

For example, people who want to stay close to home are choosing to visit states like Texas, California, Florida and Nevada or international destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Meanwhile, many travelers who had to postpone their previously planned trips are going to Europe and Latin America while others are booking summer travel in the U.K., Italy, France, Greece and similar European countries.

Recent data collected by the flight and hotel platform Hopper appears to support these travel predictions.

The website issued a press release Tuesday that states searches for flights to Europe from the U.S. spiked 47% after the president of the European Commission announced vaccinated Americans will be welcome throughout the European Union this summer.

Denmark received the largest spike with 84% followed by Poland (72%), Portugal (60%), the Netherlands (59%), France (57%), Sweden (55%), Italy (52%), Germany (49%), Finland (48%) and Spain (47%).

In the rest of the world, Americans are looking toward San Juan, Puerto Rico; Cancun and Mexico City, Mexico the most, a media representative for Hopper told Fox News. Other international destinations that make the top 20 include Tokyo, Japan; Hyderabad, India and Bangkok, Thailand.

Domestically, Americans have been searching for summer flights to Las Vegas, Denver and Miami.

Tripadvisor also updated its "popular destinations" list to reflect travel searches from its user base. The top five international destinations are Bali, London, Dubai, Rome and Paris while the top five U.S. destinations are New York City, Maui, Las Vegas, New Orleans and Key West.