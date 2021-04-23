Expand / Collapse search
Tripadvisor reveals the top summer vacation destinations for Americans

Americans are headed to sunny beaches for their summer vacations

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
As we get closer to summer, Americans are getting ready to head out on vacation. 

In fact, 67% of Americans are planning to travel between June 1 and August 31, according to Tripadvisor’s 2021 Summer Travel Index, which was published earlier this week.

Most are planning domestic trips — only 13% of those surveyed said they are planning to travel internationally.

However, the most popular summer destination among Americans isn’t actually in the U.S., though it is pretty close. 

According to Tripadvisor, Cancun, Mexico, is the top summer vacation destination among Americans. 

Cancun, Mexico, is the most popular summer vacation destination among Americans, according to Tripadvisor.

Cancun, Mexico, is the most popular summer vacation destination among Americans, according to Tripadvisor. (iStock)

A few U.S. locales follow, with Orlando in second place; Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, in third; Key West, Florida, in fourth; Miami Beach, Florida, in fifth and Las Vegas in sixth. 

Other nearby international destinations fill out the rest of the top 10, including Playa del Carmen, Mexico; Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; Tulum, Mexico: and Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, in consecutive order. 

For its report, Tripadvisor used data from its Consumer Sentiment Survey and site behavioral data from the Tripadvisor platform, according to the report.

Orlando is the second most popular destination for Americans' summer vacations, Tripadvisor found.

Orlando is the second most popular destination for Americans' summer vacations, Tripadvisor found. (iStock)

Aside from the list of Americans’ top vacation destinations, Tripadvisor also found that hotel searches were up last week by 65% compared to the first week of January. Similarly, searches for attractions and tours increased by 78% last week and restaurant searches were up 53%. 

Tripadvisor also found that Americans are taking longer trips, with 29% of American travelers planning weeklong trips and 28% planning 10-day trips. 

Among American travelers, only about 19% plan to fly, while 43% plan to drive to their summer vacation, according to Tripadvisor.

Here are the top 10 summer vacation destinations among Americans, per Tripadvisor.

1. Cancun, Mexico

2. Orlando

3. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

4. Key West, Florida

5. Miami Beach, Florida

6. Las Vegas

7. Playa del Carmen, Mexico

8. Cabo San Lucas, Mexico

9. Tulum, Mexico

10. Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

