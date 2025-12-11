Top 5 'golden' visa destinations that elitists eyed for residency in 2025

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So-called "golden" visas enjoyed a boom in popularity among America’s wealthiest over the past year.

Mo Bennis, an associate vice president at Arton Capital, a global financial advisory and consultancy firm, told Fox News Digital that many Americans realized these special visas represent "the ultimate insurance policy against uncertainty."

Bennis shared the top five destinations his firm observed people flocking to throughout 2025 — here are details.

Portugal

Portugal’s LXL Ventures Fund offers a five-year residence-by-investment program for non-EU nationals.

The special visa allows people to live, work and study in Portugal, along with enjoying visa-free travel across the Schengen Area.

"Portugal continues to be the benchmark for golden visas. Even with longer processing timelines, it remains one of the most effortless ways to secure EU residency," said Bennis, "particularly through fund-based options with minimal physical presence requirements. For many investors, the long-term citizenship pathway far outweighs any short-term hurdles."

Visas require only an average of seven days per year spent in Portugal, per the program.

Lisbon-based Vida Capital saw a 571% increase in traffic from the U.S. in the first half of 2025 compared to the first half of 2024, Forbes reported.

Greece

Greece "clearly" has been a breakout "golden" visa story of 2025, said Bennis.

"Lower entry thresholds, faster processing and a straightforward real estate route have made it especially attractive to investors who want clarity, speed and lifestyle in one package," said Bennis.

Greece offers a two-tier system with a minimum real estate investment of about $600,000 in high-demand areas such as Athens and about $300,000 for most other regions, according to the law.

"Golden" visa holders can travel visa free across the Schengen Area.

United Arab Emirates

Bennis said the "UAE has firmly established itself as the leading non-European alternative."

He added, "Many high-net-worth individuals are prioritizing long-term residency, tax efficiency and stability over passports, and the UAE golden visa delivers all three with exceptional speed."

There is a 0% income tax imposed on corporations and employees in the UAE.

To qualify for the UAE golden visa as an investor, you must make a substantial financial investment — such as placing at least $545,000 in a UAE fund or business, or holding an ownership share of similar value in a company.

The visa lasts for 10 years.

Arton Capital’s Passport Index ranked the UAE as the most stable, providing freedom of mobility.

Malta

"Malta continues to attract families looking for a premium and legally robust EU residency," said Bennis.

"One of its strongest advantages is the flexibility to include adult children as dependents, which is increasingly important for multi-generational planning."

Visa holders must either purchase a property for at least about $410,000 in Malta, or rent a property for about $14,000 per year in Malta.

The property must be held for at least five years, and the person must make a direct contribution to the government of Malta of about $68,000 if renting or about $33,000 if purchasing.

Botswana

"As 2025 winds down and attention turns to 2026, Botswana stands out as a clear signal of Africa’s rise as a strategic destination," said Bennis.

While the Botswana government does not publish a fixed minimum investment amount, those interested must prove a real business investment.

"While the impact citizenship program is expected to open in Q1 of 2026, interest has already exceeded 1,000 applicants, with U.S. nationals now the largest group," Bennis added.

"Investors are drawn by political stability, strong governance and the appeal of being early in a credible, well-structured program."