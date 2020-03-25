Universal theme parks extend closures amid coronavirus outbreak

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here

Universal’s theme parks may have been a bit too optimistic when estimating their reopening date.

On Tuesday, both Universal Studios Hollywood in California and Universal Orlando Resort in Florida extended the temporary closure of their parks to April 19 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Earlier in March, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort had originally announced they would be closed until March 28 and March 31, respectively.

Both of the theme parks will also be closing their Universal CityWalk entertainment, shopping and dining areas — which had previously remained open — until April 19 as well. Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels have also suspended all operations.

“For now, we must make the health and safety of our guests and team members our top priority and we will continue to take guidance from health agencies and government officials,” reads a message shared to Universal Orlando Resort’s website.

“Please stay safe and take care of yourself and your family,” the theme parks wrote.

Both theme parks added that they would continually be monitoring the situation, and informing guests of any updates.

Anyone with tickets or annual passes can find information about reusing tickets for future dates, or obtaining refunds, at each park’s website. Those with additional questions were instructed to contact the parks.