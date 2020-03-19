Tyra Banks' ModelLand attraction delays grand opening amid coronavirus pandemic

Your dreams of not really becoming a model will have to wait a bit longer.

ModelLand, an attraction dreamed up by supermodel Tyra Banks, has delayed its scheduled opening date in light of concerns over the current coronavirus pandemic.

“In light of the recommendations and guidance of federal, state, and local government officials, and of experts from WHO and other organizations, we have decided to postpone the opening of ModelLand,” reads a notice on ModelLand’s social media pages and website. “We will continue to monitor the situation and determine a new date to open that is appropriate and safe.”

ModelLand was originally scheduled to open at the open-air Santa Monica Place shopping center in Calif., on May 1.

The 21,000-square-foot park was designed to “bring modeling to the masses” via a series of attractions and activities including catwalk experiences, professional wardrobe and hairstyling, professional photo shoots and more.

Advance tickets became available online in late February, for tiers including “General Admission” (starting at $59), “Fantascene Photoshoot” ($549) and “Fantascene Dream” ($1,495). Those who already secured reservations can redeem their tickets at a future date, or request a refund via the attraction’s website.

ModelLand has not yet announced a new date for the grand opening. The management is said to be waiting for further guidance from federal and state officials.

“We will be opening as soon as deemed safe and appropriate to welcome all of our guests,” the park said.