Universal theme parks close amid coronavirus outbreak 'out of an abundance of caution'

Like the nearby Disneyland and Disney World parks, Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort are temporarily closing their theme-park areas amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Both Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort announced Thursday that they would be closing off the majority of their resorts “out of an abundance of caution” for the coming weeks.

SHANGHAI DISNEYLAND ANNOUNCES 'PHASED' REOPENING, SAYS ALL GUESTS MUST WEAR MASKS

Universal Studios Hollywood will be closed beginning Saturday, March 14, while Universal Orlando’s closure is effective as of March 16. For the moment, the parks plan to remain closed until March 28 and March 31, respectively.

Both parks are still planning to operate their CitiWalk entertaining, shopping and dining areas amid the closures. Universal Orlando Resort’s hotels will also stay in operation.

“The health and safety of our team members and guests is always our top priority,” Universal Hollywood said in a statement shared to its website, adding that the decision to close was made partially under the guidance of the California Department of Public Health.

Both theme parks added that they would continually be monitoring the “situation,” and informing guests of any updates.

Anyone with questions about tickets is instructed to call 866-258-6546 (Universal Hollywood) or 877-801-9720 (Universal Orlando).

News of Universal’s theme parks closing came the same day Disney World and Disneyland announced its own temporary closures. The closures of Disney's parks will last at least until the end of March.