Mysterious new Universal theme park to open in 2023

Universal’s mysterious new theme park will open in 2023, according to a new report.

Not much has been revealed about the new Universal Studios addition since it originally was announced, in early August. It's “the single-largest investment Comcast NBC Universal has made in its theme park business and in Florida overall,” Comcast Chairman and CEO Brian L. Roberts said at the time.

During a Comcast earnings call, it was announced that Epic Universe would open as early as 2023, Fox 35 reported. The exact opening was not specified, however, and no attractions were revealed.

In August, Fox News reported that aside from rides and attractions, the theme park also was expected to include an entertainment center along with new hotels, shops and restaurants.

As for the park itself, company officials said only that guests will be able to travel into “beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination.” While it sounds as if the new attractions will be based on existing properties, it’s unclear which properties those may be.

The Universal Orlando Resort and its connected parks have featured rides and attractions based on “Harry Potter,” “Despicable Me,” “The Fast and the Furious” and “Jurassic Park,” along with the Marvel Super Hero Island.

“It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company's future in Florida,” Roberts added.

The CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, Tom Williams, described the vision for Epic Universe as “historic.”

He claimed it would be the most “immersive” theme park Universal has ever built.