Universal announces mysteriously 'Epic' new theme park

Something epic is coming to the Universal Orlando Resort.

The popular tourist attraction announced the opening of a new theme park called “Epic Universe” on Thursday. Very few details have been revealed about the new park, adding a layer of mystery to the announcement.

Universal promised that the new park will “forever redefine theme park entertainment,” Fox 35 reports. Aside from rides and attractions, the theme park is also expected to include an entertainment center along with new hotels, shops and restaurants.

As for the park itself, Universal just said guests will be able to travel into “beloved stories and through vibrant lands on adventures where the journey is as astounding as the destination.” While it sounds as if the new attractions will be based on existing properties, it’s unclear which properties those may be.

The Universal Orlando Resort and its connected parks feature rides and attractions based off of “Harry Potter,” “Despicable Me,” “The Fast and the Furious” and “Jurassic Park,” along with Marvel’s Islands of Adventure.

Brian L. Roberts, chairman and CEO of Comcast, described the new park as “the single largest investment” the company has made in its theme park business and Florida, Fox 35 reports. “It reflects the tremendous excitement we have for the future of our theme park business and for our entire company's future in Florida.”

The CEO of Universal Parks and Resorts, Tom Williams, described the vision for Epic Universe as “historic.” He claimed it would be the most “immersive” theme park Universal has ever built.

The new park is expected to bring around 14,000 new jobs to the area, and Universal says that the base pay will start at $15 an hour. It has not been announced when the new park is expected to open.