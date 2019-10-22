Oga's Cantina at Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge now accepting reservations 60 days in advance

Now you can guarantee your Blue Bantha milk and Happabore Sampler well in advance.

Disneyland visitors are now able to make reservations up to two months in advance for Oga’s Cantina at the new Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. The park announced the new reservation policy Monday, which also extends to Savi’s Workshop and Droid Depot within the Star Wars land.

NEW DETAILS EMERGE FOR STAR WARS: RISE OF THE RESISTANCE AT DISNEY

The move comes after guests reportedly had to wait up to an hour to get a spot in the coveted cantina, which serves alcohol and other Star Wars-themed provisions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fully immersive dining spot has earned high praise from visitors – including Rage Against the Machine guitarist Tom Morello, who shared his experience on Twitter.

To make a reservation, guests can book either through the Disneyland Resort website or the park app, according to a press release.

Disneyland already has several bookable experiences and restaurants offered 60 days in advance around the park.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In addition to the expanded reservation options, Disneyland has also announced that a new ride, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, will be opening Jan. 17, 2020.

"Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance will bring guests face to face with some of their favorite Star Wars characters, including Resistance heroes Rey, Poe and Finn, as well as Kylo Ren and General Hux of the First Order," reads the official description, per the press release.