Popular travel destination to charge 'tourist tax' upwards of $65 per night

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Japan’s ancient capital is taking drastic steps to rein in overtourism.

Starting in March 2026, Kyoto will introduce the highest accommodation tax in Japan, charging visitors more to stay in the city’s hotels, inns and guesthouses.

Under the new system, tourists at high-end hotels could pay up to ¥10,000 (about $65) per person, per night, in tourism taxes: a tenfold increase from current rates.

Budget travelers will also see jumps from about ¥200 to ¥400 (about $1.30 to $2.60), while mid-range rooms will jump from ¥500 to ¥1,000 (about $3.30 to $6.50) per person.

COASTAL CITY GREENLIGHTS NEW VISITOR TAX AMID WIDESPREAD OVERTOURISM TREND

City officials say the extra funds are expected to more than double Kyoto’s tourism tax revenue and will go toward managing crowds, preserving cultural sites, and easing strain on local infrastructure.

LOCALS RANT THEIR NEIGHBORHOOD NOW 'LIKE DISNEYLAND' AS POST-OLYMPICS TOURISM SURGES

When applying to hike the fee, Kyoto travel authorities insisted that tourists should bear the cost of maintaining the very attractions that draw them into the city.

While tourism drives Kyoto’s economy, many residents say the city has become nearly unlivable in peak seasons. Narrow streets clogged with selfie-snapping visitors, and popular districts like Gion, known for its traditional tea houses and geisha, have attempted to crack down on tourists after incidents of trespassing and aggressive photography. Japanese media reports these efforts have been unsuccessful.

'CARBON PASSPORTS' WOULD TRACK TRAVEL AND EVEN RESTRICT HOW SOME PEOPLE TAKE VACATION

The new tax aims to fund enforcement and reduce friction between visitors and locals, but critics warn it may not go far enough. Japan welcomed more than 35 million foreign tourists in 2024, and officials hope to reach 60 million by 2030.

Kyoto isn’t alone in feeling the squeeze. Fox News Digital previously reported that Mount Fuji, another of Japan’s iconic destinations, is dealing with its own side effects of booming tourism.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Trash, overcrowding and safety concerns have grown so severe that officials have begun calling the landmark a "trash mountain."

MORE IN LIFESTYLE NEWS

Visitors are being asked to pack out their garbage and respect new crowd limits, as local authorities scramble to protect the mountain’s natural beauty.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kyoto’s move may be a sign of what’s ahead for other tourist-heavy regions. As Japan’s popularity surges, cities are being forced to choose between economic opportunity and preserving the peace that makes them so popular in the first place.