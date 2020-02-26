Tickets to Tyra Banks’ ModelLand now available, cost up to $1,500

Get ready to smize.

Tickets are on sale for Tyra Banks’ ModelLand theme park, which is scheduled to open in Santa Monica, Calif., in May — but a visit to the 21,000-square-foot experiential park will cost you, if you want the full experience.

According to the website, there are three tiers of tickets, starting with General Admission, which begins at $59. This tier grants ticketholders access to a variety of park features like a customized lookbook containing photos of you, posing tips, the opportunity to pose for pictures with “custom lighting that complements your skin tone and features.”

The option directly above General Admission — to the Fantascene Photoshoot — costs nearly $500 more.

The $549 Fantascene Photoshoot offers the visitor additional access to “runway ready wardrobe styling,” as well as “couture hair styling,” magazine-quality photos, and “tasty indulgent treats,” including the park’s “signature blood orange beverage,” the website shares.

But for nearly another $1,000, the true aspiring model — or the rabid Tyra Banks fan — can have the Fantascene Dream, which comes with the added perks of a personal consultation with a fashion and beauty expert; VIP seating (for what was not disclosed); a “hand-crafted ModelLand elixir and an assortment of artisanal truffles”; wardrobe changes; and even more photographs. Top-tier guests will also leave with a “model goodies gift bag, curated by Tyra,” and a custom-curated row of photos for Instagram, among other features.

The shocking $1,495 price option aside, Banks says her ModelLand was created for everyone.

“It's not about, like being a professional model. It's not about that," she said, NY Daily News reported. "It's about just coming and taking the most amazing photos and getting tips and tricks and going on a story-driven journey."

The giant open-air park will reportedly have interactive entertainment, as well as retail, dining and special events when it opens May 1.