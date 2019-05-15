Get the Look: Beachy hair like Sports Illustrated Swim's cover stars

Tyra! Camille! Alex! The sizzling 2019 cover stars of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit issue sported a look for the big photo op that’ll never go out of style — and no, we're not talking about bikinis. We're talking classic, beach-waved hair.

Just as synonymous with summer as bikinis and the beach, tousled tresses were a natural choice for Tyra Banks, Camille Kostek and Alex Morgan for the cover shoot.

GET THE LOOK: JENNIFER LOPEZ’S RADIANT SKIN

With warm weather fast approaching, Giovanni Vaccaro, a Manhattan-based master hairstylist and the artistic director of beauty service Glamsquad told Fox News Lifestyle how to create the cool look for your own close-up.

As inspired by two-time SI Swim cover star Banks, Vaccaro advises to first “prep the hair with Glamsquad’s Beachy Wave Spray and twist sections tightly with your fingers while hair is wet.” After letting locks air dry, he suggests taking a one-inch curling iron and curling hair in opposite directions.

Then, “flip hair over and spray Glamsquad’s The Untamed Texture Spray through mid-shaft and ends while breaking up the waves with your fingers,” Vaccaro continued. “Tousle hair to the opposite side of your part for additional volume," then apply a grease-free-formula hair oil to the ends to finish, he says.

For waves like Kostek’s, the hair pro suggests amply spraying Full Effect Volumizing Mousse and Beachy Wave Spray all over damp hair. Then, he suggests using a barrel curling iron – like the BaByliss Pro 1.25 inch – to create smaller sections of waves, with tresses falling in opposite directions.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

“Brush lightly at the crown to loosen strands,” Vaccaro said of finishing touches “Use Ouai Matte Pomade on the ends for more separation," Vaccaro advised, before finishing with a texturizing spray for "a more salty look.”

Finally, to copy soccer star Morgan’s slicked-back style, Vaccaro instructs spraying damp hair with Glamsquad's Beachy Spray, for starters, before braiding locks.

“Create a three-strand braid on each side of your head and one in the back. Let it fully dry in the braid,” he guided. After hair is dry, he instructs taking out the braid and hitting hair with a curling iron, if necessary, “to detail your new wavy texture.”

To give the illusion of an authentically beachy ‘do, Vaccaro says to spray more spray for a slightly wetter final look.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In a larger sense, SI Swimsuit editor MJ Day said that it was truly an honor to feature Banks, 45, Kostek, 27, and Morgan, 29, on individual covers for the iconic issue.

“The three women that make up the covers of the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue represent the brand in the most powerful way possible. While each individual woman is so unique, they come together cohesively to tell a spectacular story,” Day said of the news.

“Between these three women and the 31 additional that grace SI Swimsuit 2019, the message is clear. Beauty is synonymous with a lot more than just a pretty face," she reflected.

“Get the Look,” Fox News Lifestyle’s Style + Beauty series, highlights tips and tricks for how to copy A-list looks for less.