©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

New Jersey

Implosion of world's tallest roller coaster Kingda Ka caught on camera during planned Six Flags demolition

Kingda Ka broke multiple world records when it opened in 2005

Andrea Margolis
Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster Kingda Ka demolished after closing down Video

Six Flags Great Adventure roller coaster Kingda Ka demolished after closing down

Kingda Ka, formerly the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world, was destroyed on Friday at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. (Source: FOX 29 Philadelphia)

A record-breaking roller coaster was demolished at a Six Flags park in New Jersey on Friday, marking the end of a thrilling chapter in amusement park history.

The Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was destroyed by demolition crews early Friday morning, three months after officials announced the closure of the ride in November. 

Aerial footage of the scene shows the steel beams of the roller coaster collapsing, creating clouds of smoke near one of the park's parking lots. The ride opened in 2005.

Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, a drop tower attached to Kingda Ka, was also destroyed during the demolition. It opened in 2014, and was closed on the same day as the iconic roller coaster.

Kingda Ka aerials

Kingda Ka, formerly the tallest and fastest roller coaster in the world, was destroyed on Friday at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, N.J. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

Kingda Ka was one of the most famous rides at the Jackson, New Jersey, theme park, clocking in as the tallest roller coaster in the world.  Boasting a maximum height of 456 feet, the roller coaster held onto its world record until closing down in November.

The Kingda Ka ride began by hurtling riders from 1 to 128 mph in just 3.5 seconds, making it the fastest roller coaster in North America. After passengers shot up the track at a 90-degree angle, Kingda Ka offered a 418-foot drop, also marking the longest drop of any roller coaster in the U.S.

Six Flags officials said that Kingda Ka's closure was meant to make way for a "multi-record-breaking launch coaster" that would open in 2026, though details about its successor are limited.

Six Flags Great Adventure rollercoaster Kingda Ka imploded after closing down

Kingda Ka was in operation for almost 20 years before closing down last November. (FOX 29 Philadelphia)

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion," Six Flags Great Adventure president Brian Bacica said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences."

The construction of a replacement for Kingda Ka was part of a $2 billion investment by Six Flags, the company announced, which will roll out this year and next.

"The investments, which will total between $500 million and $525 million in both 2025 and 2026, will include new rides, attractions, themed areas, dining upgrades, and technology enhancements that are sure to deliver an unparalleled level of fun and excitement to guests of all ages," the announcement said.

Riders go over a second hill after climb

Riders go over a second hill after climbing and descending the main tower of the "Kingda Ka" roller coaster at Six Flags amusement park in Jackson, N.J. The coaster is billed as the tallest at 456 feet and fastest at 128 mph on Earth. (Stan Honda/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to Six Flags Great Adventure for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton, Ashlyn Messier and Christine Rousselle contributed to this report.

