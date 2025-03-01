Implosion of world's tallest roller coaster Kingda Ka caught on camera during planned Six Flags demolition

A record-breaking roller coaster was demolished at a Six Flags park in New Jersey on Friday, marking the end of a thrilling chapter in amusement park history.

The Kingda Ka roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure was destroyed by demolition crews early Friday morning, three months after officials announced the closure of the ride in November.

Aerial footage of the scene shows the steel beams of the roller coaster collapsing, creating clouds of smoke near one of the park's parking lots. The ride opened in 2005.

Zumanjaro: Drop of Doom, a drop tower attached to Kingda Ka, was also destroyed during the demolition. It opened in 2014, and was closed on the same day as the iconic roller coaster.

Kingda Ka was one of the most famous rides at the Jackson, New Jersey, theme park , clocking in as the tallest roller coaster in the world. Boasting a maximum height of 456 feet, the roller coaster held onto its world record until closing down in November.

The Kingda Ka ride began by hurtling riders from 1 to 128 mph in just 3.5 seconds, making it the fastest roller coaster in North America. After passengers shot up the track at a 90-degree angle, Kingda Ka offered a 418-foot drop, also marking the longest drop of any roller coaster in the U.S.

Six Flags officials said that Kingda Ka's closure was meant to make way for a "multi-record-breaking launch coaster" that would open in 2026, though details about its successor are limited.

"We understand that saying goodbye to beloved rides can be difficult, and we appreciate our guests' passion," Six Flags Great Adventure president Brian Bacica said in a press release obtained by Fox News Digital. "These changes are an important part of our growth and dedication to delivering exceptional new experiences."

The construction of a replacement for Kingda Ka was part of a $2 billion investment by Six Flags, the company announced, which will roll out this year and next.

"The investments, which will total between $500 million and $525 million in both 2025 and 2026, will include new rides, attractions, themed areas , dining upgrades, and technology enhancements that are sure to deliver an unparalleled level of fun and excitement to guests of all ages," the announcement said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Six Flags Great Adventure for additional comment.

Fox News Digital's Sophia Compton, Ashlyn Messier and Christine Rousselle contributed to this report.