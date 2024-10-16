Trendy travel destinations for you to check out in 2025: report

Booking.com has announced 10 vacation destinations that are the top spots to visit in 2025.

The company’s annual travel predictions research believes that people are re-thinking how they travel and trying to discover lesser-known destinations.

The study revealed that 60% of people are looking for luxurious, longevity retreats while 54% are looking for "more nocturnal activities to beat rising temperatures," according to the report.

The research conducted took a sample of over 27,000 adults looking to travel for business or leisure in the next 12-to-24 months across 33 countries and territories.

Destinations included in the trending list also had to be in the top 1,000 most-booked spots on Booking.com from mid-June 2023 to mid-June 2024.

Only one of the top 10 spots is located within the United States — and it’s not an obvious choice.

Ben Harrell, managing director of Booking.com, told Fox News Digital that people are looking for new adventures in the coming year.

"While iconic spots such as New York City, Myrtle Beach, Orlando and more will no doubt remain popular, there is definitely an appetite for travel that goes beyond borders, proving that adventure can be found anywhere—whether across oceans or only across your state," he said.

Top 10 trending vacation destinations for 2025

Trieste, Italy

This city in Italy has 28.5 miles of coastline and is in northeastern Italy with grassland, forest and rocky landscapes, per Booking.com.

The company noted that the city is known to have good hiking trails and a blend of Italian, Slovenian and Austrian cultures.

João Pessoa, Brazil

The eastern South America point pulls natural beauty from historic churches in the area and is also known for its popular pools off the coast.

"Travelers can also check out Tambaú Market to learn about local hand craftsmanship including embroidery, pottery making and crochet techniques," the travel agency noted.

Tromsø, Norway

Tromsø, Norway, is northern Norway’s largest city and known for being a great spot to experience the Northern Lights.

The company also stated that it’s a great spot to relax, noting, "For a spot of rejuvenation, check out Pust, a floating sauna in the heart of the Tromsø harbor overlooking the Arctic Cathedral."

Willemstad, Curaçao

Off the coast of Venezuela, Willemstad is a town known for "colonial buildings painted in pastel colors, lively markets and beach coves."

The spot was noted as a great place to feast on signature cuisine like red snapper with polenta.

Tignes, France

This location, situated in the French Alps, is ideal for the 23% of baby boomers surveyed who said they wanted to be more adventurous in 2025 with their travel destinations, according to Booking.com.

With 180 miles of slopes, the spot is great for ski season and beyond — Booking.com noting it is also a prime location for horseback riding trails and hiking ranges.

San Pedro de Atacama, Chile

Known as a "geological melting pot," this city in Chile has sandstone canyons, flamingo-dotted salt flats and more, per Booking.com.

"San Pedro de Atacama is the perfect destination for travelers to deepen their connection with the natural world and seek some tranquility and relaxation," the agency stated.

Naha, Okinawa, Japan

Booking.com stated that Naha means "open field," but this city has loads of history through the Shuri Castle and the busy Kokusai Street.

"Visitors can indulge in local cuisine including goya champuru, a bitter melon stir-fry with tofu, egg, and pork belly; taco rice; and soki soba, pork spare rib noodles," the report said.

It continued, "For more to see and do, Okinawa World is a unique theme park showcasing the city’s culture and home to Gyokusendo Cave, the second largest cave system in Japan."

Villajoyosa, Spain

The coastal city in Spain of Villajoyosa is known for having a "rich fishing heritage" as well as sandy beaches surrounding the town’s multi-colored homes.

Booking.com stated, "Soak up the city’s history by visiting some of the famous sites, such as the gothic church of Nuestra Señora de Asunción, and the archaeological landmarks of Tower of the Cross and the Tower of Saint Joseph."

Sanya, China

China’s southernmost province has "sandy beaches and clear waters nestled alongside mountainous landscapes," according to Booking.com.

The report stated, "Known as ‘China’s Hawaii’, the city offers 12.4 miles of coastline and a year-round warm climate with 2,500 hours of sunlight."

Houston, Texas

Last but not least, Booking.com said the city of Houston in Texas was also noted as one of the trendiest spots for 2025 travel.

H-Town is the fourth-largest city in the United States and is known for its diverse neighborhoods, world-class food scene, museums and tourist attractions.

The travel agency recommended visiting NASA’s Space Center for a tour as well as seeing Galveston, less than an hour away, if time allows.

Harrell from Booking.com said, "Houston, Texas stands out as a perfect example of a domestic gem gaining recognition as a vacation destination, with its diverse cultural experiences and vibrant attractions waiting to be discovered."