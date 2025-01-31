Travelers flock to top religious landmarks deemed 'most Instagrammable'

Travelers may venture abroad to see a majestic cathedral in Europe, or stay right at home in America to see attractions that pay homage to faith.

Judaica Webstore, an online Jewish culture shop located in Jerusalem and Delaware, revealed the top 10 "most Instagrammable" religious landmarks that can be found outside the United States.

Some of the highlights revealed that Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris is first with the highest number of Instagram hashtags. Sri Harmandir Sahib (Golden Temple in Amritsar, India), which attracts millions of annual visitors, and Sagrada Família in Barcelona remain among the most visited landmarks in the world despite ongoing construction.

The results of the survey results were based on the number of Instagram posts associated with each landmark, the frequency of tags and the overall social media buzz generated.

Here are the top 10 religious landmarks posted by travelers, plus similar attractions located in the United States.

Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Taj Mahal in Agra, India

Sagrada Família in Barcelona, Spain

Angkor Wat in Siem Reap, Cambodia

Basilique du Sacré-Cœur in Paris

Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates

Sri Harmandir Sahib in Amritsar, India

St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican City

Subotica Synagogue in Vojvodina, Serbia

Religious landmark visits increasing in popularity

Lottie Norman, chief marketing officer with Contik, told Fox News Digital that visitors flock to iconic landmarks to get a front-row view of sites they’ve seen in movies and other social media posts, as well as to attain cultural immersion.

"These landmarks give our travelers both unforgettable moments and the perfect aesthetic for their feeds, aligning with Instagram’s current love of authenticity and cultural depth," explained Norman, who is based in the United Kingdom.

"It’s not just about the photo or video; it’s about capturing a moment that feels bigger than yourself."

Regarding the top spot, Notre Dame Cathedral, Nottman told Fox News Digital that it’s "an iconic Instagram favorite among our American travelers, symbolizing the essence of Paris."

Also, Barcelona’s Sagrada Família is an architectural masterpiece that Americans dream of capturing in their travel photos, Lottman said.

"On our tours, the Sagrada Família is a consistent favorite, whether it’s a key stop on a Contiki itinerary or a memorable free-time add-on during Barcelona exploration," she said.

From the travel-professional perspective, jet-setters embark on seeing these religious landmarks in person for faith-based reasons, according to Lottman.

For example, when making the pilgrimage to see the Taj Mahal in India, visitors want photos to remember the bucket-list trip.

"It’s considered a global hub for Hinduism, Buddhism and Sikhism as well as a hub for enlightenment and meditation," Kelly Connor, a travel adviser with AAA Club Alliance in Marlton, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital.

"The Taj Mahal is photogenic because of its symmetry, intricate details and the way it interacts with light," Connor added.

"It’s central dome, flanking minarets and perfectly aligned gardens create a sense of balance and harmony."

Another such landmark that is popular is Basilique du Sacré-Cœur in Paris.

Basilique du Sacré-Cœur is perched at the top of Montmartre and overlooks the entire city of Paris. Its dome rises more than 600 feet above the Seine River, she said.

"Basilique du Sacré-Cœur is architecturally beautiful with intricate mosaics, ornate design, and a large dome that inspires a sense of awe and reverence," Connor told Fox News Digital.

"The beautiful architecture and stunning views of Paris are the reason the basilica is included on tours stopping in Paris or offered as an optional excursion. Its stunning architecture and fabulous location are why it’s considered one of the most Instagram-worthy destinations in the world."

Religious attractions to see in the US

U.S. states have religious landmarks that many travelers find inspiring.

To highlight standouts, Leisure Group Travel, a publication charting the news of group travel trends, noted four highly visited U.S.-based faith-based landmarks.

The Billy Graham Library in Charlotte, North Carolina

William Franklin Graham Jr. was an American evangelist, ordained Baptist minister and a civil rights advocate.

The large library is dedicated to the religious leader and features his original home with guided tours.

You could learn about the Rev. Graham’s life and mission by visiting the 20-acre setting where he was raised.

Ark Encounter in Williamstown, Kentucky

Marvel at a full-size Noah’s Ark built according to the dimensions outlined in the Bible.

The model is 510 feet long, 85 feet wide and 51 feet high, and it welcomes about 1 million visitors per year, making it one of the most popular religious attractions in the United States.

Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage in Cleveland

This museum shares Jewish heritage through an American lens via artworks, exhibits, films, artifacts and other mediums.

The museum building is constructed from golden Jerusalem limestone that was mined and hand-chiseled in southern Israel.

Temple Square in Salt Lake City

This landmark is the world headquarters of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and one of Utah’s top tourist and religious attractions, Leisure Group Travel reported.

Here, guests are immersed in Mormon heritage, history and culture.