'Santa Claus' sarcophagus and more ancient religious relics among big discoveries in 2024

Many rare discoveries have been made across the globe over the course of the year 2024.

The public was able to view some religious relics that highlighted historical moments, giving people a better understanding of the time period in which they derived from.

See some of the significant pieces below.

'Santa Claus' sarcophagus

A team of archaeologists may have unearthed a sarcophagus containing the remains of Saint Nicholas, whose spirit of generosity is still celebrated in the modern world more than 1,600 years later.

"We believe that we have encountered a sarcophagus to be in situ (original position) for the first time," said associate professor Ebru Fatma Findik, who is heading the excavation team through Hatay Mustafa Kemal University's Department of Art History.

'SANTA CLAUS' SARCOPHAGUS BELIEVED TO BE DISCOVERED DURING EXCAVATION PROJECT

The discovery was made at St. Nicholas Church in the Demre district of Antalya, Turkey, as part of an excavation initiated by Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Megiddo Mosaic

The Museum of the Bible in the nation’s capital opened an exhibit in partnership with the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA), giving visitors a view of early Christianity in the Holy Land.

Titled "The Megiddo Mosaic: Foundations of Faith," the exhibit showcases IAA’s archaeological find, dating back to the third century, on display for the first time since it was found.

The mosaic formed part of the floor of the oldest site of Christian worship ever to be discovered from the third century, according to officials with the Museum of the Bible (MOTB).

RARE MOSAIC REVEALING EARLIEST 'PHYSICAL EVIDENCE' OF CHRISTIANITY NOW ON DISPLAY AT MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE

"The mosaic presents groundbreaking physical evidence of the practices and beliefs of early Christians, including the first archaeological instance of the phrase, ‘God Jesus Christ,’" Alegre Savariego, curator of the exhibition on behalf of the IAA, said in the release.

The exhibit opened to the public in September and is on display until July.

Early evidence of Christianity

The earliest known evidence of Christianity north of Italy was recently unveiled by archaeologists, who call the discovery one of the "most important testimonies of early Christianity."

The artifact, publicized by the Frankfurt Archaeological Museum, is called the Frankfurt silver inscription.

The Frankfurt silver inscription is an engraving on silver foil that consists of 18 lines written in Latin. It dates to between 230 and 260 A.D. and was discovered wrapped in a small silver amulet.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER EARLIEST KNOWN EVIDENCE OF CHRISTIANITY NORTH OF THE ALPS: 'UNUSUAL FOR THIS TIME'

The inscription begins, "In the name of Saint Titus, Holy, holy, holy! In the name of Jesus Christ, God's Son!"

Saint Titus was a first-century Christian missionary and disciple of Paul the Apostle. The inscription also calls for the amulet to protect "the man who gives to the will the Lord Jesus Christ, God's Son."

"The heavenly, the earthly and the underground, and every tongue confess (to Jesus Christ)," the text concludes.

Written in Latin, the inscription took several weeks to decipher due to its deteriorated condition. Archaeologists needed to "digitally unroll" the silver foil, which had been crumpled for around 1,800 years.

Museum officials told Fox News Digital, "The silver inscription is from now on part of the museum‘s permanent exhibition."

Oldest Christian churches

Archaeologists recently uncovered what they believe to be one of the oldest Christian churches in the world.

The University of Münster announced the discovery of the fourth-century church located in Germany.

The remains of the ancient Christian building were found at the Artaxata site in the Ararat Plain.

ARCHAEOLOGISTS UNCOVER ONE OF THE WORLD'S OLDEST CHRISTIAN CHURCHES

The octagonal church at Artaxata had a floor made of mortar and terracotta tiles, and measured around 100 feet in diameter.

"The 4th century building is the oldest archaeologically documented church in the country — sensational evidence for early Christianity in Armenia," University of Münster Professor Achim Lichtenberger said in a statement.

"The city developed into an important metropolis in the Hellenistic period and was the capital of the Kingdom of Armenia for almost six centuries," a press release from the school explained.

