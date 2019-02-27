Traveler at Sydney Airport uses luggage cart completely wrong in viral video clip

Hey, it was probably a long flight. We’ve all been there.

An unidentified woman at the Sydney Airport appeared to be having a little trouble with the airport’s luggage carts, as seen in footage shared to Facebook earlier this week.

The video shows the passenger trying to push an upturned cart that was resting on its handle, instead of its front wheels, presumably before collecting her luggage from the baggage carousel.

In the footage, which was posted to the Humans of Bankstown Facebook page, the woman can also be seen stopping periodically to try to correct the seemingly defective cart, only to continue on her way.

The clip has already been watched nearly 275,000 times on the social media platform.

“This is me after a couple naughty Xannax [sic] for the flight,” one Facebook user commented.

“[I] won’t lie, I got 10 secs in before I realized what was wrong with this picture,” another added.

“Me when I have to go to the airport by myself next month,” someone else simply wrote.

Not everyone found the footage so funny, however. Among the silly comments, several critics chastised the cameraperson for not taking action to help the woman in the footage.

“What a d---! Could've helped her and still had a laugh. Bet she would've laughed too. But nah, you gotta be a sad guy. Boo,” one wrote.

“How sad is it that someone decided to record her for humor instead of helping her?!” another asked.

In fairness to the woman in the video, the luggage carts at the Sydney airport — where the footage was taken, according to commenters and News.com.au — are built with two large circular embellishments on the handles, so it's somewhat likely this isn't the first time this mistake was made. One of the viewers even said as much in the comments.

"The amount of times I’ve seen people do this…" one woman said. "I can't."