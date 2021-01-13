Traveler allegedly tried to hide pot in vacuum-sealed bags, still got caught by airport drug-sniffing dog

That’s a lot of marijuana to try and sneak by drug-sniffing dogs.

Authorities caught a traveler at the Nashville International Airport with over 25 pounds of marijuana in their luggage. According to reports, enough of the drug was found that the traveler will be facing felony drug charges.

The arrest occurred Tuesday, WKRN reports. A drug-sniffing dog reportedly alerted officers to two bags that had arrived on a Southwest flight from Colorado.

The suspect reportedly refused to consent to have his bags searched, but authorities were able to obtain a search warrant.

When officers inspected the bags, they reportedly found four vacuum-sealed bags containing clothing. Tucked away in the clothing were more vacuum-sealed bags that allegedly contained marijuana. Apparently, two layers of vacuumed-sealed bags weren’t enough to throw off the drug-sniffing dog.

A police dog in a New Jersey airport recently made a completely different kind of discovery.

Fox News previously reported that a U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 named Kody discovered 88 pounds of prohibited swine meat in a suitcase coming off a flight from Kosovo on Friday.

Kody and his handler were examining luggage at the New Jersey airport when the dog alerted the CBP officer to a suspicious suitcase containing the meat. The passenger who claimed the suitcase admitted he had brought the "homemade sausages," officials said.

Swine meat cannot be imported into the U.S. from certain regions under U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations because of the risk of spreading an illness like foot-and-mouth disease.

Fox News' James Leggate contributed to this report.