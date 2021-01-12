Police dog sniffs out prohibited ‘homemade sausages’ in passenger’s luggage at NJ airport

Another day, another load of illegal meat seized at Newark Liberty International Airport.

A U.S. Customs and Border Protection K-9 named Kody discovered 88 pounds of prohibited swine meat in a suitcase coming off a flight from Kosovo on Friday.

Kody and his handler were examining luggage at the New Jersey airport when the dog alerted the CBP officer to a suspicious suitcase containing the meat. The passenger who claimed the suitcase admitted he had brought the "homemade sausages," officials said.

Swine meat cannot be imported into the U.S. from certain regions under U.S. Department of Agriculture regulations because of the risk of spreading an illness like foot-and-mouth disease.

"The importation of swine meat, though seemingly harmless to the general public, could cause grave damage to our economy and agricultural industry, and CBP does its part in keeping these prohibited items from entering the United States," Troy Miller, director of CBP’s New York field operations, said in a written statement.

The passenger who brought the homemade sausages was released without a penalty because he declared them when arriving in the country.

This was the second time in a matter of days that CBP reported stopping illegal meat at the Newark airport. Last week, officials said they seized 9 pounds of "bushmeat" a passenger had brought from Ghana.

That "minimally processed meat" comes from a variety of animals in some parts of Africa, including monkeys, bats, rats and antelope, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Bushmeat has been associated with outbreaks of diseases like Ebola.

CBP’s agriculture specialists regularly catch prohibited plant and animal products. On a typical day in 2019, they seized nearly 4,700 prohibited items.