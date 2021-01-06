Expand / Collapse search
Arizona police seek airplane stolen from airport

Airplane stolen on New Year's Eve

By James Leggate | Fox News
Who the heck steals an airplane?

Police in Cottonwood, Arizona are looking for a plane that was stolen from the local airport on New Year’s Eve, as well as the people responsible for the theft.

The thieves broke into the airport just before midnight on Dec. 31 by disabling the main gate and forcing it open, police said in a Facebook post.

The city-owned airport has one runway, 10 hangars, several dozen tie-down spaces and a 1,600-square-foot terminal. The terminal is open until 4 or 5 p.m. each day, but self-service fuel is available 24/7.

Once inside the airport, the crooks took a box trailer containing an airplane. They also made off with some airplane parts, police said.

Police in Cottonwood, Arizona are looking for a plane that was stolen from the local airport on New Year’s Eve, as well as the people responsible for the theft. (Cottonwood Arizona Police Department)

Police estimated the total loss at somewhere between $70,000 and $80,000.

A photo of the airplane shared by police shows it’s a small red and white aircraft with the tail number N153PR.