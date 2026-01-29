Travel warning escalates for tourists as US State Dept flags 'armed conflict' risks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. State Department has updated its travel advisory for Pakistan, keeping the country at a Level 3: Reconsider Travel status, but with an additional warning for tourists.

Officials added an "unrest" indicator due to possible "armed conflict" — also adding a crime risk indicator as well.

There are three areas of the country that have a Level 4: Do Not Travel advisory, to which a "kidnapping" advisory was added.

OFFICIALS CHANGE TRAVEL ALERT FOR SPRING BREAK HOT SPOT WHILE WARNING OF 'SEXUAL ASSAULTS'

In 2023, there were about 3.95 million inbound arrivals, according to government data.

Officials lowered the area between the Pakistan-India border from a Level 4 status to a Level 3.

Terrorism is listed in the advisory, with a warning that violent extremist groups have carried out attacks in Pakistan.

"Terrorist attacks typically happen in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, including the former FATA, but they have also occurred in major cities such as Karachi and Islamabad," the advisory says.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Balochistan in the southwest is Pakistan’s largest province by land area; it borders Afghanistan, Iran and the Arabian Sea. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is located in the northwest.

Karachi is in the far south of the country — while Islamabad is in the north and inland.

Officials write that terrorists target transportation hubs, hotels, malls, places of worship, tourist spots and other places.

Travelers are also advised to avoid any protests, as the demonstrations can draw scrutiny from Pakistani security forces.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"U.S. citizens have been detained for participating in protests. You can also face detention for posting content on social media viewed as critical of the Pakistani government, military or officials," it reads.

Pakistan’s 7th Population and Housing Census done in 2023 by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics indicated that the country's population stands at approximately 241.5 million people.

In the U.S., some 580,000 people identified as Pakistani, according to Pew’s 2021–2023 American Community Survey.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

The State Department has four travel advisory levels to help travelers assess safety risks before visiting other countries.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE LIFESTYLE STORIES

The advisory levels are: Level 1 – Exercise Normal Precautions; Level 2 – Exercise Increased Caution; Level 3 – Reconsider Travel; and Level 4 – Do Not Travel.