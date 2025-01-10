Travel tips for attending President-elect Trump’s inauguration as experts weigh in

President Joe Biden’s inauguration in Jan. 2021 may have been scaled back due to COVID-19, but Washington, D.C., is now preparing to welcome a tremendous influx of visitors for the monumental event this year for President-elect Donald Trump.

Elliott Ferguson, II, Destination DC president and CEO, told Fox News Digital, "The public hasn’t been able to participate in the inauguration since 2017, so we expect significant interest."

Typically, first-term presidents have larger inaugurations, according to Destination DC’s data partners.

Kristin Petersen, a travel adviser at Travelmation in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, told Fox News that she encourages clients to avoid the rush hour when flying into the Washington, D.C., area.

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport (DCA) and Dulles International Airport (IAD) in Virginia are the airports nearest to the nation’s capital.

"Your commute during rush hour will be jam-packed and slow," said Petersen.

So "I recommend flying in the middle of the week because most people are coming and going from the city on the weekends."

Petersen said she anticipates that hotel rates will continue to rise and rooms fill up.

"The ideal location is a hotel within walking distance of Capitol Hill," she said.

"A lot of the city will shut down and many locations will be gated, so it's extremely difficult to move around the city."

Petersen said she advises visitors to consider staying at destinations that are located outside the district on metro stops if hotel costs in the area are outside people's budgets.

Travelers should check the weather prior to their trip, ensuring proper clothes are packed.

"We have had a snowy start to 2025 and the temperatures have been below normal …Travelers should anticipate freezing temperatures and the potential for snow," she said.

"You can always remove layers if temperatures increase," said Petersen.

Heavy coats, insulated walking shoes, gloves, hats and even hand-warmers are helpful to pack.

The inauguration takes place on Jan. 20 on the West Lawn of the U.S. Capitol.

The parade will begin at approximately 2:30 p.m. on Inauguration Day, lasting 60 to 90 minutes, according to Destination DC’s website.

The public viewing areas for the parade start at 3rd Street, extending to Pennsylvania Avenue near the Canadian Embassy.