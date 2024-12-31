Jimmy Carter carried out this travel ritual 'every time' he boarded a flight

Jimmy Carter, the 39th President of the United States, died at age 100 on Sunday.

Many Americans are paying tribute to the farmer and former one-term governor of Georgia, highlighting his integrity and devotion to humanity.

During his presidential bid, Carter could be seen flying in "Peanut One" while campaigning — a nod to his humble days as a peanut farmer.

WHY PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER WAS FAMOUS FOR PEANUTS

Delta Air Lines posted a tribute to the late president along with a video on X.

"Every time Jimmy Carter flew Delta, he shook hands with each person on the plane. Because that's who he was. Someone who treated people as people," the post read.

Video shot by a Delta passenger shows President Carter greeting fellow flyers, shaking hands with everyone on the plane.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Today we celebrate his life - a great friend, family man, Nobel Peace Prize winner and leader who showed us all how to properly treat those around us," Delta's post added.

Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2002 for his efforts to find peaceful solutions when dealing with international conflicts, brokering peace between Israel and Egypt and humanitarian work.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian posted a tribute to President Carter on LinkedIn, highlighting Carter’s "life in service to others."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"While the world will long remember his many contributions to democracy, I will also remember the countless days he spent at Habitat for Humanity International builds around the world, and the time he took to shake the hands of every single Delta customer and employee when he flew with us," said Bastian's post.

He added, "There is much we can learn from his kindness, compassion and humility. He and [his wife] Rosalynn meant a great deal to all of us at Delta Air Lines and will be sorely missed."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Their legacy lives on through the incredible work of The Carter Center and in the hearts of all those they’ve impacted," wrote Bastian.