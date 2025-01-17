Trump swearing-in to move indoors due to cold weather, source tells Fox News

The swearing-in ceremony for President-elect Trump's inauguration will be moved inside because of cold temperatures forecast for Washington, D.C., Fox News has learned.

Trump announced Friday that he had ordered that his inaugural address and other ceremonial prayers and speeches be held in the United States Capitol Rotunda due to expected winter conditions.

"The weather forecast for Washington, D.C., with the windchill factor, could take temperatures into severe record lows," Trump posted on Truth Social, addressing the expected cold.

"There is an Arctic blast sweeping the Country. I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way. It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th (In any event, if you decide to come, dress warmly!)."

Brutal cold and ferocious winds are expected for the D.C. region on Monday, with temperatures expected to fall to the upper 20s, FOX Weather reported.

With the wind chill, it will feel more like single digit temperatures. There is also a possibility of snow from a storm forecast on Sunday.

Trump said the Capital One Arena will be open Monday for live viewing of his inauguration "and to host the Presidential Parade."

"I will join the crowd at Capital One, after my Swearing in," Trump wrote.

The three Inaugural Balls on Monday will proceed as scheduled.

The Inaugural Committee has yet to comment on Trump's decision.

Fox News' Chad Pergram contributed to this report.