Travel Safety
Published

Travel technology company develops social distance middle seat designs for plane travel during pandemic

Alexandra Deabler
Alexandra Deabler
The middle seat is getting an upgrade.

Transportation technology company, Universal Movement, along with aerospace manufacturer Safran, has revealed a new configuration for the middle seat as airlines are searching for ways to implement social distancing and other safety practices on flights during the coronavirus pandemic.

The design is called Interspace Lite, produced in partnership with Universal Movement. It features a chair back that can serve as a divider to separate the window and aisle seat. The new seat can reportedly be retrofitted for 90 percent of existing plane seats.

The seat design “is a great innovation for privacy of passengers, even more so in the post-COVID-19 travel environment that’s ahead of us,” Quentin Munier, the EVP of strategy & innovation at Safran Seats, told Travel + Leisure in a statement.

The original design debuted in December 2019 but was reworked to fit the needs of the travel community today.

Though airlines have not revealed if they will be implementing the new design, many airlines are already blocking off the middle seat from being able to be booked by passengers to create more distance between travelers and help stem the spread of COVID-19. This design would further promote social distancing by creating a barricade between the passengers, as well as enhancing privacy and space for each economy guests.

Alexandra Deabler is a Lifestyle writer and editor for Fox News.