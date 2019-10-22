Expand / Collapse search
Tourist accidentally photographs couple's engagement at Trevi Fountain, hopes to find them

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
She said “yes” — and now one accidental witness hopes to find the bride-to-be.

A tourist visiting Rome was surprised to discover that photos of herself, taken at the historic Trevi Fountain, also appeared to show an unidentified couple getting engaged in the background. Now, the Canadian woman hopes to find the lovebirds to share the photos of their life-changing moment, she tells Fox News.

Alycia Savard-Ouellet described her two-week solo trip to Italy this summer as “the best time” of her life, but said she especially loved spending five days of the European excursion in Rome, the Daily Mail reports.

A tourist visiting Rome was surprised to discover that photos of herself, taken at the historic Trevi Fountain, appeared to feature a couple getting engaged, pictured.

While visiting the city's famed Trevi Fountain, the 19-year-old, from Charlevoix, Quebec, made a friend who offered to take pictures of Savard-Ouellet in front of the storied site.

Little did they know it then, but Savard-Ouellet’s photographer unintentionally captured a man popping the question in the background — a detail that Savard-Ouellet’s mother pointed out when she returned home.

“It was really cute. Once I came back home, I was showing my pictures to my parents on the TV and I told them, 'Oh I remember, I was laughing because of the cute couple kissing,’” the science student said.

Savard-Ouellet explained that photographer pal, too, had spotted the kissing couple in front of the fountain, but didn’t intend to include them in the impromptu photo shoot.

“'Then my mom went ‘wait, go back to the picture before this one,' and we noticed he looked like he was proposing,” she continued. “So I've decided to try and find them and share the pictures with them, because they are really cute and in-the-moment.”

“It was amazing, I hope I can find them,” she said.

Savard-Ouellet told Fox News on Oct. 22 that she has since shared the pictures to a travel-focused Facebook group with nearly one million members, in a bid to track down the future Mr. and Mrs.

Now, only time will tell whether the thoughtful tourist’s wish comes true.

With the internet's help, however, Savard-Ouellet might have a decent chance at finding the couple: In similar headlines, the magic of social media connected an American tourist with the family she spontaneously photographed only one hour before Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral went up in flames in April. The bittersweet image has since been declared a “historic” shot, prompting the man in the image to elect to remain anonymous in the wake of the tragedy.

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak