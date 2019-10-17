Washington married couple, woman open up about 'throuple' relationship, lifestyle

Three’s company for one Washington state trio, who live happily together under one roof with their four children and embrace life as a “throuple” – despite what others may think.

CrossFit gym owners Mary and Leo Barillas met Kimberlee Slagle at their fitness facility in 2016, and instantly “vibed” with the mother of two, The Sun reports.

“The friendship we all had turned into attraction,” Leo said. “A romantic relationship started in 2016. Sometime that year we fell in love, probably at different times, for different reasons. We decided the three of us just vibed really well.”

Slagle and her sons Keagan, 11, and Kymper, 7, moved into the Barillas’ Kennewick home in June 2017, which they share with the couple's children Carson, 9 and Paige, 4, the Daily Mail reports, making for a one-of-a-kind happy household.

The Barillas’ were high school sweethearts, and married when Mary turned 17, according to the Sun. Leo traveled all over the world while serving in the Marine Corps, and the couple settled in their Evergreen State hometown nine years ago.

Fast forward to the present, and Leo, 34, said that he, Mary, 32, and Kimberlee, 29, can’t imagine life any other way.

“Polyamory means being open and honest with who we are," he said. "We love more than one person and embrace that even though it is beyond the social norm."

“Honestly, it is not very different from a traditional two-person relationship. We have a special relationship with each of our partners that we love and cherish and together we have a throuple,” he claimed.

The father acknowledged, however, their polyamorous relationship requires an extra dose of trust and confidence, and like any relationship, has its highs and lows.

“Jealousy is a real thing, in any relationship, not just polyamory," Leo said. "We have found the best way to deal with jealousy is to communicate."

In a larger sense, Leo said, the throuple’s family and friends have been accepting of their unusual lifestyle and bond.

“The family members that know of our relationship have been really accepting," he said. "It is not just family though, all of our friends are also very accepting. We have been very fortunate to have friends and family who love us for who we are and they pay no regard to how we choose to live our lives, as long as we live a happy one.”

Questions do arise from strangers, but Leo said the trio takes inquiries in stride.

“We have had some people completely shocked and they typically have a ton of questions. Curiosity is normal and completely expected,” he dished.

Ultimately, Leo said that he and his partners are simply thankful to be able to live their best life together as one.

“Live the kind of life you want to live and live it with the people you love," he said. "You only get one life; you should live your best life."

The throuple frequently documents their life, times and unconventional relationship on Instagram.