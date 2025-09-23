Tourism decline prompts Las Vegas to offer citywide discounts on hotels and shows

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As Sin City tourist numbers continue to decline, the Las Vegas tourism agency has launched an unprecedented citywide event that it's calling "The Fabulous 5-Day Sale."

"This limited-time sale will deliver incredible deals on resorts, restaurants, entertainment and experiences, extending a citywide invitation to visitors to rediscover the magic, energy and unbeatable value of Las Vegas," the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) said in a statement.

The deal began Monday and will last until Friday — with discounts on hotels, shows, dining and other events.

Popular resorts are taking part in the event, with the Bellagio offering up to 25% off rooms with a $100 daily food and drink credit, while the Venetian is offering up to 33% off suite rates, plus a $50 cocktail credit.

Fontainebleu is offering 20% off stays with no resort fee and a $50 daily dining credit with free parking.

Seventy-five hotels and resorts are listed as offering discounts, according to the LVCVA.

The city launched a $35 million "Welcome to Fabulous" campaign in September.

The Las Vegas monorail is offering a "buy-one-ticket-get-one-half-off" deal, while MGM Resorts has a "special-for-two-attractions" deal for $55.

There were 3,089,300 visitors to the city in July, compared to over 3.5 million for the same period last year, while occupancy on the Strip dropped 7% from 86.5% in 2024, according to the LVCVA.

Even as tourism is down, some visitors told Fox News Digital they think the city is busy.

A woman named Katherine from College Station, Texas, said it was her third time visiting Vegas.

"We've still seen a ton of people," she said. "So it doesn't seem like [it's slow] to us.… It still seems pretty busy."

One traveler, Oren from Ireland, said he was in town for a wedding with his family. It was his first time in Sin City.

"It's not too busy. I prefer it not being too busy, to be honest."

"To me, it would be busy anyway, but it's my first time here," he said. "It probably is a lot busier, but you can see the price and stuff is probably scaring people away."

Canadians Janice and Faith traveled to Vegas along with their husbands, who came to the city for a conference.

"It's quite busy, and even at lunch we need reservations," said Faith. "It is quite busy, and lovely, so it's the same old Vegas."

Janice added, "We don't feel like anything is down in Vegas right now. It's very busy."

Matt from London shared that this was his second time visiting the city.

"It seems pretty mellow during the day. It depends on where you go," he said. "If you go to the Bellagio fountain, it was very busy there because everyone went to see the fountain show."

"To be honest, it's been so long since I came, I can't remember what it was like last time. But I quite like the vibe at the minute," he added. "It's not too busy. I prefer it not being too busy, to be honest."