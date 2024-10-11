Expand / Collapse search
TRAVEL

Time capsule from 1941 unearthed at Indiana Dunes National Park

A 48-star American flag, documents and more were located inside a copper box in Porter, Indiana

Ashley J. DiMella
Published

A time capsule from 1941 was discovered by a contractor at Indiana Dunes National Park in the town of Porter, officials announced last week.

"On the afternoon of September 23, 2024, as rehabilitation work funded through the Great American Outdoors Act was underway, a heavily oxidized and sealed copper box was discovered in the foundation of the lodge," park rangers wrote in a recent Facebook post.

The post included photos showing the contents of the box along with the history of the park area in which the time capsule was found. 

It was retrieved from the Good Fellow Youth Camp, a site that formerly served as a summer camp for U.S. Steel Company employees' children between 1941 and 1976 before being purchased by the National Park Service (NPS) in 1976, according to the NPS website.

time capsule

Park rangers at the Indiana Dunes National Park shared on Facebook that a time capsule from 1941 was found while restoration work was being done.  (NPS)

After carefully unwrapping a folded tar-infused piece of paper, park rangers discovered a small, silk, 48-eight-star American flag.

Wrapped around the flag were several paper documents, including a memorandum, a speech, a deed and newspaper articles.

time capsule found in Indiana

Found inside the time capsule was an American flag along with several documents after a contractor pulled the items out of a box in Indiana. (NPS)

All items were placed behind the last stone that was laid in the lodge's foundation

A note was also placed inside the box sharing the completion of construction of the camp. 

"All of us realize that in a few moments we shall have dedicated these premises, rich in historic lore and tradition, for the mental, physical, and moral growth of our Youth," the note said. "In doing so, we are performing one of the most important functions that befall men in each generation.

time capsule with American flag found in Indiana

Indiana Dunes National Park rangers said they plan to put the items on public display. (NPS)

"We should not take any personal pride in the work any one of us has performed in developing this Youth Camp. Rather we should consider it a sacred duty, in harmony with the principles we honor individually, and pursue collectively as a natural development of our democratic way of life."

Park rangers said Indiana Dunes National Park plans to put the items on public display.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NPS for additional comment. 