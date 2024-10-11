Time capsule from 1941 unearthed at Indiana Dunes National Park

A time capsule from 1941 was discovered by a contractor at Indiana Dunes National Park in the town of Porter, officials announced last week.

"On the afternoon of September 23, 2024, as rehabilitation work funded through the Great American Outdoors Act was underway, a heavily oxidized and sealed copper box was discovered in the foundation of the lodge," park rangers wrote in a recent Facebook post.

The post included photos showing the contents of the box along with the history of the park area in which the time capsule was found.

It was retrieved from the Good Fellow Youth Camp, a site that formerly served as a summer camp for U.S. Steel Company employees' children between 1941 and 1976 before being purchased by the National Park Service (NPS) in 1976, according to the NPS website.

After carefully unwrapping a folded tar-infused piece of paper, park rangers discovered a small, silk, 48-eight-star American flag.

Wrapped around the flag were several paper documents, including a memorandum, a speech, a deed and newspaper articles.

All items were placed behind the last stone that was laid in the lodge's foundation.

A note was also placed inside the box sharing the completion of construction of the camp.

"All of us realize that in a few moments we shall have dedicated these premises, rich in historic lore and tradition, for the mental, physical, and moral growth of our Youth," the note said. "In doing so, we are performing one of the most important functions that befall men in each generation.

"We should not take any personal pride in the work any one of us has performed in developing this Youth Camp. Rather we should consider it a sacred duty, in harmony with the principles we honor individually, and pursue collectively as a natural development of our democratic way of life."

Park rangers said Indiana Dunes National Park plans to put the items on public display.

Fox News Digital reached out to the NPS for additional comment.