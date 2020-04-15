Travel boards in Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York launch 'Through My Window' campaign during pandemic

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

You’re not alone if you’re wishing for a change of scenery while hanging at home during the coronavirus pandemic. With that inspiration, tourism boards in some of America’s most populous cities have launched a digital campaign encouraging locals to share views from their windows through the ongoing outbreak — and there have already been striking results.

The official tourism marketing organizations for Los Angeles, San Francisco and New York unveiled the #ThroughMyWindow campaign on Monday, asking residents to post photos of their window views, in the spirit of wanderlust.

Locals are urged to use the hashtags #LAThroughMyWindow, #SFThroughMyWindow and #NYCThroughMyWindow on Instagram, in hopes of getting a “national trend” going, the three cities said.

“While everyone is staying safe at home, we want to bring them a virtual taste of the optimism and lifestyle L.A. is known for,” Ernest Wooden Jr., president and CEO of the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, explained in a statement. “We know the sun will soon shine on the travel industry, and we look forward to welcoming visitors to experience L.A. ‘in real life.'”

NYC & Company president and CEO Fred Dixon echoed similar sentiments, saying that social media and virtual tours are the most ideal way to “visit” dream destinations for the time being.

“As such, we are pleased to participate in this innovative partnership between NYC & Company, San Francisco Travel and the Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, which will inspire visitors to engage with our cities through our residents’ eyes by following #ThroughMyWindow,” Dixon said.

“While there is no substitute for travel, the shared humanity of this project keeps the spirit of exploration alive.”

In the weeks ahead, each Friday, residents of L.A., San Francisco and the Big Apple are asked to tag #ThroughMyWindow photos to Instagram in a “sign of unity and support in these trying times.” Though the inaugural Friday of the campaign hasn’t rolled around quite yet, hundreds of images have already surfaced on the photo-sharing site using the three tags.

