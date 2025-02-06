Spiritual travel is seeing a boom: Here are popular destinations to visit

As travelers book vacations seeking action, adventure and relaxation, there has been a growing number of people factoring in spirituality.

Spiritual trips prioritize mindfulness, faith and connecting with nature.

Away Holidays, a U.K.-based travel agency, found that searches for spiritual travel have increased by 57% in the past three months.

TRAVELERS FLOCK TO TOP RELIGIOUS LANDMARKS DEEMED 'MOST INSTAGRAMMABLE'

The agency ranked major cities based on their attractions, parks, spas, yoga studios and wellness search trends.

Tokyo, Japan, took first place, given its 3,867 spiritual attractions, including iconic sites like the Meiji Shrine and Senso-ji Temple.

The city also has 644 parks and 1,200 spas, according to Away Holidays.

"Tokyo is a bustling metropolis that seamlessly blends modernity with tradition. . . . Tokyo provides ample opportunities for relaxation," the agency noted in a press release.

RARE MOSAIC REVEALING EARLIEST 'PHYSICAL EVIDENCE' OF CHRISTIANITY NOW ON DISPLAY AT MUSEUM OF THE BIBLE

Roughly 330 million people travel for religious/spiritual reasons each year, according to an estimation by the UN World Tourism Organization.

London, United Kingdom was ranked second for its 750 spiritual attractions, including Westminster Abbey and St. Paul’s Cathedral.

The city has 308 parks, 855 spas and 121 yoga studios, according to Away Holidays.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Although New York City may be the city that never sleeps, Away Holidays found that The Big Apple has 326 spiritual attractions.

St. Patrick’s Cathedral and Trinity Church are popular tourist spots, as are New York's 373 parks.

Away Holidays spotlighted New York City as a top wellness destination.

Paris, France, followed as it boasts 1,098 spiritual attractions, most notably the Notre-Dame Cathedral.

More than 300 parks were cited in Paris, such as the famed Jardin des Tuileries.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Berlin, Germany, fell into fifth place with 357 spiritual attractions and 156 parks.

"Berlin is a city of contrasts, offering both historic and modern wellness experiences," said the release.

Last week, a travel expert told Fox News Digital that people will visit these iconic landmarks after seeing them featured in movies or on social media, and to attain cultural immersion.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"These landmarks give our travelers both unforgettable moments and the perfect aesthetic for their feeds, aligning with Instagram’s current love of authenticity and cultural depth," said Norman, who is based in the United Kingdom.

"It’s not just about the photo or video; it’s about capturing a moment that feels bigger than yourself."

Erica Lamberg contributed to this report.