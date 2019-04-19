Expand / Collapse search
Pilot killed in plane crash at Southern California airport: report

By Bradford Betz | Fox News

A pilot was killed Thursday evening after a small twin-engine airplane crashed shortly after taking off the runway of a small municipal airport in Southern California, according to reports.

The FAA said the pilot was the only one onboard the plane. The crash occurred shortly before 8 p.m. the Fullerton Municipal Airport, which is about 20 miles south of Los Angeles, Fox 11 reported.

Footage showed the plane engulfed in flames. Firefighters arrived on the scene and extinguished the flames, according to officials.

The plane had been destined for Heber City, Utah, KTTV reported. No additional details were released.

In February, another twin-engine plane that had taken off from the same airport crashed into a nearby residential home, killing five people – including the pilot – and injuring two others.

