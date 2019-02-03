Plane crashes in Southern California; 2 killed, officials say

At least two people were killed in California on Sunday after a small plane crashed in a residential neighborhood, officials said.

A twin-engine Cessna 414A crashed in Yorba Linda, in Orange County, just after taking off from the Fullerton Municipal Airport, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.

Two people were killed in the incident, and two others were transported to a nearby hospital, the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted. It was unclear if they were in the house or the plane.

Photos and video posted online shows a house in the Southern California neighborhood ablaze with flames, and people running from the area.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates. The Associated Press contributed to this report.