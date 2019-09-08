Six Flags train passengers evacuated after part of ride derails

Some theme park guests got more than they bargained for Saturday afternoon.

Passengers were forced to evacuate a train ride when part of it tipped over at Six Flags Over Georgia.

Witnesses reportedly heard a loud boom before a section of the ride ran off the tracks.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. on Saturday afternoon, Fox 35 reported. Staffers closed the ride until it could be inspected, the report continued.

Witnesses claimed they heard a boom before the lead engine of the train ran off the tracks and tipped over. Fox 35 reported that crews evacuated passengers from the ride. No injuries were reported.

A spokesperson for Six Flags confirmed to Fox 35 that the train’s engine derailed, but the other cars remained on the track.

Six Flags recently announced a new roller coaster called the “Jersey Devil” for its New Jersey location.

The upcoming attraction was announced on Aug. 29, with the Jersey Devil ride slated to stand 13 stories tall, flying passengers at speeds up to 58 mph. Coaster fanatics can look forward to soaring across 3,000 feet of track and intense features including a 130-foot ascent, 87-degree drop, two inversions, a 180-degree stall and zero-gravity roll, according to a news release.

Park officials claimed the monstrous ride’s unique elements will crown it as the “tallest, fastest and longest single rail coaster” on the planet. The one-of-a-kind Jersey Devil ride will rise in the theme park’s Jackson branch, specifically near the Great Lake, making it all the better for the beast to manifest “under a full moon.”

