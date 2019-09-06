Man catches flying phone while riding roller coaster, amazing video shows

Hold the phone!

One man from New Zealand lent quite the helping hand to a fellow visitor at an amusement park, catching a stranger’s cellphone in the air while soaring on a roller coaster flying up to 83 mph.

Samuel Kempf was in Tarragona, Spain last month for a sports tournament, and he proved to be just the person to have around at PortAventura World theme park in Salou and Vilaseca. During a visit to the theme park with his family, Kempf decided to try the Shambhala ride, which The Sun describes as “one of the biggest” attractions in the park.

Kempf said that soon after he boarded the ride with his cousin and the coaster roared to life, another passenger seated nearby dropped his cell phone.

THEME PARK APOLOGIZES FOR 'RACIST' SAFARI CRUISE RIDE

"The guy two rows ahead of me, as the ride started doing its ascent before it drops, he had his phone out and he dropped it and it just landed at the bottom of his cart," the cellphone hero told Kiwi outlet Stuff.co.nz.

"He was trying to reach down and grab it but because he was locked in he couldn't reach it and I just jokingly said to my brother and the people we were with 'get ready to catch,’” he recalled.

Kempf said he then reflexively caught the device when it flew by his arm’s reach.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"After the first drop, we rose up and I just saw the phone drift across my view so I reached out and managed to catch it,” he detailed of the triumphant save.

Stunned, he managed to hang onto the phone for the duration of the ride and successfully returned it to the owner after the group eventually exited the attraction.

"He couldn't believe it, he gave me a big hug,” Kempf said of the happy stranger.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Video footage of the incredible catch, captured by PortAventura cameras, has been viewed over 1.8 million times on YouTube as of Friday morning.