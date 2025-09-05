Knee pain is becoming more common in younger adults for two specific reasons

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Knee pain is often associated with aging, but more young people seem to be experiencing this issue.

With a greater tendency to play high-intensity sports and a higher overall BMI (body mass index), more younger individuals in their 30s and 40s are having knee problems – and some are even seeking out surgery.

Between 2000 and 2017, there was a 240% increase in inpatient knee replacements for patients between 45 and 64 years old, according to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

A recent study published in the journal Osteoarthritis and Cartilage found that early structural changes in the knees are common by age 30. This often occurs without symptoms.

Researchers from Finland’s University of Oulu found signs of joint damage in more than half of the 297 participants, who were mostly asymptomatic, according to a press release.

The results showed minor articular cartilage defects (damage or injury to the smooth cartilage), mostly between the kneecap and thighbone, in more than half of participants.

The same defects were also detected in the joint between the shin and thigh bones in a quarter of the group. Small bone spurs were found in more than half of participants.

The researchers concluded that a higher body mass index (BMI) is the main factor linked to these defects in the knees.

Obesity’s impact

More than 40% of U.S. adults are obese, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Dr. Ran Schwarzkopf, professor of orthopedic surgery at NYU Grossman School of Medicine, agreed in an interview with Fox News Digital that higher BMI among younger Americans has driven more knee issues.

"[For] patients who are obese and have a high BMI, it's a high load on their joints," said Schwarzkopf, who was not involved in the study. "That's more load constantly on the knees, so there's more wear and tear."

Participation in high-school and college sports has also led to more injuries in younger adults involving the knees, the expert added.

"In the U.S. in general, we have many more injuries because of the intensity of how people played sports in their high school and college years," he said. "I think it's more than the average around the world."

In some cases, Schwarzkopf said, traumatic injuries caused by sports or other activities will continue to worsen over time.

Even if these injuries are treated surgically or non-surgically, some elements of the knee, such as cartilage, cannot be restored, causing a "long-lasting effect," he said.

"[These injuries] continue to accumulate due to the increased load on the knee due to BMI or increased injuries and day-to-day living."

After some traumatic injuries, as the knee develops and cartilage "disappears," osteoarthritis may develop, Schwarzkopf noted.

This condition can cause pain and disability, sometimes requiring a knee replacement as the "ultimate treatment" for cartilage damage, the expert said.

Avoiding pain and procedures

For younger individuals who are experiencing knee pain or are looking to avoid the issue in the future, Schwarzkopf shared a few prevention tips.

The most important thing is to maintain a healthy weight, he said, as there’s a "high chance" that it will alleviate knee pain.

Staying active and strengthening surrounding muscles, particularly the hamstrings and quads, can also help provide support for the knees.

People who work desk jobs and are sedentary for many hours of the day should include at least one hour of physical activity on most days, and take breaks to stand, stretch and walk around often, the expert recommends.

Proper footwear can make a big difference as well, the doctor said, especially for people who work on their feet.

Those who still experience pain should seek proper orthopedic care, as physical therapy and other treatments can help restore function and decrease discomfort.

"Different treatments can be done with arthroscopic surgery way before we get to the point of knee replacement, especially in people in their late 20s and 30s," Schwarzkopf said. "We don't want to do knee replacements on people at that age."