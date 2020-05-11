Shanghai Disneyland: Photos of reopened park show social-distancing markers, half-empty rides

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Tomorrowland sure didn’t prepare us for this.

Shanghai Disneyland reopened to the public on Monday after closing more than three months ago in response to the coronavirus health crisis — and photos from opening day provide a glimpse into the future of U.S. theme parks.

Guests who had secured tickets for reopening day were subjected to a number of newly implemented health and safety protocols, including mask requirements, new social-distancing rules and temperature screenings. A reservation system also helped to stagger guests’ arrivals at the park, which was limiting its normal capacity (80,000) to just 30 percent.

“For myself – and for our Shanghai Disney Resort cast members, who have taken great care to prepare the park for our guests – this is a very special moment,” said Joe Schott, the president of Shanghai Disney Resort, in a blog post shared Monday. “Making magic means even more to us today, as we reflect on the resilience of our community; our wonderful cast members who worked so diligently to preserve the park during the closure; the enthusiasm of our guests and fans; and, of course, the determination and dedication of the medical workers and first responders who helped to make this possible.”

Photos from reopening day show many of Shanghai Disneyland’s new safety measures in effect. Floor markers indicating safe social distancing have been placed in queues for ride and attraction entrances. Ride cars are limited to single riders or groups from the same party. Nearly everyone pictured was also wearing a protective face covering, aside from a few park employees making announcements or performers in the live-action shows.

Employees also held signs reminding guests to remain a safe distance apart from other park-goers. Additional signs posted in security lines were also indicating where not to stand, specifically, in order to keep the area clear.

“We found it was easier to tell the guests where not to stand and then leave the empty space where they can stand,” said Andrew Bolstein, the SVP of operations at Shanghai Disneyland, during a tour of the park, per the O.C. Register.

Once inside, however, some guests found advantages to the new restrictions.

“It feels like so many fewer people than normal. You don’t need to line up," according to visitor Dilys Ding, 26, who spoke with The Associated Press. "You can play all the entertainment items at least once. That’s very good.”

Upon announcing the park’s reopening last week, Shanghai Disneyland’s website confirmed that the resort was taking a “deliberate approach” to business after the success of Shanghai Disney Resort reopening a separate shopping and dining district, as well as an on-site hotel, back in March.

“We know how much our guests have been looking forward to returning to Shanghai Disneyland, and our cast is excited to begin welcoming them back,” said Disney CEO Bob Chapek in a statement obtained by Fox News. “As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever.”

Much of the new health and safety protocol implemented at Shanghai Disneyland is likely to be implemented at theme parks in the U.S. Last week, Dr. Pam Hymel, the chief medical officer for Disney Parks, outlined several “enhanced safety measures” its U.S. resorts are considering ahead of reopening to the public, including plans for “phased reopening” and new physical-distancing guidelines.