Shanghai Disneyland to reopen after shutting down for coronavirus

May 11 could be a very magical day for theme park lovers.

As parts of the world start to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic, many people are looking to see how businesses will return after closing down. It’s likely that theme park lovers will be interested to see how the Disney parks alter their practices in response to the outbreak.

Shanghai Disneyland announced that it will be reopening to the public on Monday. The park closed its doors on Jan. 25 as part of China’s efforts to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Since then, the outbreak has become a pandemic and Disney parks across the world have also shut their doors.

In a statement obtained by Fox News, Disney CEO Bob Chapek said: “We know how much our guests have been looking forward to returning to Shanghai Disneyland, and our cast is excited to begin welcoming them back. As the park reopens with significantly enhanced health and safety measures, our guests will find Shanghai Disneyland as magical and memorable as ever.”

When the park reopens, guests will be required to purchase admission tickets valid for certain dates only. Also, annual pass holders will have to make reservations prior to arrival. The park will also control guest density in lines, restaurants, ride vehicles and other facilities.

The park will also utilize temperature screening and require guests to wear masks in the park, except when eating.

While the park is set to reopen Monday, Disney reopened nearby Disneytown (a shopping center), Wishing Star Park (a recreational area) and the Shanghai Disneyland Hotel in early March.