Disney Parks shares proposed safety protocol for reopening, is exploring 'phased' approach

It's going to feel like a whole new world when Disney parks in the U.S. finally reopen.

Dr. Pam Hymel, the chief medical officer for Disney Parks, has outlined several “enhanced safety measures” its U.S. resorts are considering ahead of reopening to the public, including plans for “phased reopening” and new physical-distancing guidelines.

The announcement, which was posted to the Disney Parks blog, came shortly after Shanghai Disneyland announced it would be reopening on May 11, after initially closing in late January due to the coronavirus health crisis.

“After so much time at home, I know many of you are eager to enjoy the magic of a Disney parks visit, and we can’t wait to welcome you back,” Hymel wrote in the Tuesday blog post, adding that Shanghai Disneyland’s reopening was “an encouraging sign.”

Hymel noted that park officials, as well as local and government health authorities, were working to develop a number of new protocols for reopening its parks, resorts and retail areas, starting with an idea for the “phased reopening” which may involve the opening of Disney’s retail and dining areas before the parks.

“We’re looking at all of our locations and how best to begin the reopening process, including a gradual reopening and/or partial reopening of certain locations. For example, the opening of retail and dining locations prior to the opening of our theme parks,” Hymel wrote.

Parks and resorts will also “likely” be limiting the amount of guests allowed inside at a time, in accordance with guidance from the CDC and other government agencies. Those who are admitted will also need to follow new social-distancing guidelines in lines, restaurants, and even ride vehicles, Hymel said.

The blog post also suggested that, as part of proposed screening and preventative measures, cast members will undergo enhanced training, and may be wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) like masks inside the park. Hymel was unclear if Disney was considering requiring PPE for guests, as well.

Parks are also planning for enhanced sanitization measures, especially in high-traffic areas. More hand-sanitization and handwashing stations have already been installed across the parks, Hymel added.

“These are just a few examples of the many areas we are developing plans for, so please keep an eye on our online channels, where we’ll provide more details as we confirm and begin to implement our plans,” she wrote.

Most of the protocols listed in Hymel’s announcement, meanwhile, seem to be in line with guidance proposed by Florida’s Orange County Economic Task Force exactly one week prior. The task force, which was appointed to develop plans for reopening Orange County’s theme parks, restaurants, gyms and more, had recommended largely the same protocol for parks including Disney World, Universal, and SeaWorld, among others.

Disneyland and Disney World temporarily closed on March 14 and 15, respectively, in response to the growing coronavirus outbreak in the United States. Their closures followed those of Disney’s parks in Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong.

Disney executives on Tuesday also estimated that, thus far, the Parks, Experiences and Product segment of its operations has already lost out on $1 billion in revenue since the pandemic began, according to the Hollywood Reporter.