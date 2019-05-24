Tourist to Scotland loses camera containing topless photos, hopes locals will find and return it

One unsuspecting resident of Skye, Scotland, is probably getting quite an eyeful right now.

A frequent traveler from France is imploring folks on the Internet to find and return her lost camera — which just so happens to contain a series of "artistic topless pictures" of herself.

Lily Mika, 26, says she accidentally left the Lumix camera at a rest stop during a three-day visit to the area about a week ago. And during that visit, she snapped a bunch of topless pics as part of a photography project she's taken on.

"I’m taking artistic topless pictures in the most beautiful places that I visit," she said, per SWNS. "My goal is to publish a book with these pictures to empower women, encourage them to become more free and confident and to do what they want."

"I also want to raise awareness about breast cancer," she added. "My grandmother had to fight against it, which is the reason why I chose to do topless pictures."

Mika says she doesn't so much care about the cost of the missing camera, but rather its contents, which also include pictures with her grandfather and boyfriend.

She's hopeful, however, that the residents of Skye will find it and return it.

"I was so impressed with the kindness of Scottish people that I am sure that the people who found my camera are willing to give it back to its owner," she said.

Mika said she last had the camera at a rest stop in Sligachan, a small village in Skye.