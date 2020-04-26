Royal Caribbean files patent application for 'Seaface' mask for 'virus isolation purposes'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Face masks may become a normal part of cruises.

A recent patent filing suggests that a prominent cruise company may be planning on releasing its own branded face mask. This news comes during a difficult time for the cruise industry, which has been greatly affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Royal Caribbean filed an application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its own brand of sanitary facial masks named “Seaface,” USA Today reports. The application reportedly describes the product as being for “virus isolation purposes.”

While the application has apparently been accepted by the office, it has yet to be assigned an examiner, a necessary step for the approval of the trademark.

A spokesperson for Royal Caribbean told USA Today that if the patent is approved, Royal Caribbean and all of its subsidiaries will use the mask.

The CDC recently issued an extension to its no-sail order for the cruise industry. As part of that order, all ships in U.S. waters were told to create plans for handling and responding to the coronavirus.

Royal Caribbean also recently extended the suspension of global cruise ship operations through June 11. In a statement on the announcement, COVID-19 was cited as the reason for the decision.

“Given the global public health circumstances, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has decided to extend the suspension of sailing of our global fleet through June 11, 2020,” the cruise line said. “We are working with our guests to address this disruption to their vacations and we are genuinely sorry for their inconvenience. We expect to return to service on June 12.”

Fox News' Janine Puhak contributed to this report.