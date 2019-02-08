Rome airport temporarily closes following discovery of WWII-era bombs

Talk about a bombshell discovery.

Rome’s Ciampino airport has reopened after three World War II-era bombs were discovered under the tarmac by maintenance workers on Thursday morning.

Approximately 750 passengers at Ciampino were evacuated, along with airport staff, following the discovery, Italy's The Local reported. Outgoing flights were delayed, while incoming flights were diverted to other airports, Aeroporti di Roma confirmed.

Italy’s Ministry of Defense later confirmed that specialists with the military were dispatched to disarm and recover the devices, which weighed a total of 150 kilograms (330 pounds) and contained 75 kilograms (165 pounds) of explosive materials.

The airport was eventually cleared to reopen at around 6 p.m. local time, according to Aeroporti di Roma, which operates Ciampino as well as the Leonardo da Vinci-Fiumicino Airport, which also services Rome.

The Ministry of Defense further confirmed that the bombs, which indeed dated back to WWII, were being transported to a quarry for detonation.

“Thanks to the bomb squad [of the Italian army], the personnel of @ItalianAirForce and the precious collaboration of @AeroportidiRoma,” the Ministry later announced on Facebook. “The area of the Roman airport has been put in safety and reopened to the citizens.”