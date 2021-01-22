Resort’s $500G Mexican vacation package includes private jet, ‘world’s most expensive taco’

The past year has been rough for a lot of people. Maybe it’s time to treat yourself.

For those who are ready to treat themselves to the tune of half-a-million dollars, luxury Mexican hotelier Velas Resorts and private jet service Air Partner are offering an all-inclusive "Grand Velas Journey" vacation starting at $500,000 for two people.

The two-week "adventure" includes private jet transportation that will pick up guests anywhere in the U.S. and continue to deliver them to the various luxury resorts and exotic getaways included on the trip.

WHEEL FALLS OFF PLANE LANDING AT O’HARE AIRPORT, LANDS WITH ‘BOOM’ IN CHICAGO FAMILY’S YARD

After landing in Cancun, guests will spend four nights in the 2,793-square-foot "grand class presidential suite" at the Grand Velas Rivera Maya in Playa del Carmen.

Other accommodations on the trip include the Grand Velas Riviera Nayarit, where the guests will have their own oceanfront terrace with a 12-person Jacuzzi. And then they will stay at the Grand Velas Los Cabos, which offers a 5,451-square-foot suite with a plunge pool overlooking the Sea of Cortez, a personal wine bar, a two-person Jacuzzi in the bathroom and even a telescope for spotting whales and other marine life.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The guests will dine on foods like the "world’s most expensive taco," a dish that normally costs $25,000 and is made with Kobe beef, Almas Beluga caviar and langoustine. The itinerary also includes tequila and wine tastings, a picnic in an agave field, dinners at Michelin-starred eateries and the chance to take a cooking class with one of just 10 Maitre Cuisiniers de France in Mexico.

Along the way, the trip is packed with unusual and unique experiences, like visits to an underwater museum and a subterranean cenote. The itinerary offers chances to visit the historic holy site of Altavista, hike amid ancient rock formations in the Sierra de la Laguna Mountains and take in a one-of-a-kind rock mapping light show.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Guests will also be pampered with a "mystic Mayan spa" evening, a Huichol massage and a Damiana massage.

Anyone who's got $500,000 to burn on their next vacation can find out more details on the Grand Velas website.