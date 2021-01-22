Wheel falls off plane landing at O'Hare Airport, lands with 'boom' in Chicago family's yard

The wheel of a small plane bound for O’Hare International Airport decided to make an unscheduled stop in a Chicago family’s backyard on Thursday.

Fortunately, the wheel — which was formerly attached to a single-engine aircraft operating Boutique Air flight 835 — did not inflict any injury to the residents of the Jefferson Park neighborhood where it crashed down shortly after 6 p.m.

The Boutique Air flight later landed "without incident" at O’Hare at approximately 6:40 p.m., a representative for the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) confirmed to Fox News. All seven people aboard were uninjured.

The aircraft did, however, send sparks flying down Runway 28C upon landing, the Chicago Tribune reported, citing the Chicago Department of Aviation.

Shona Grant discovered the wheel in her yard, along with other debris from the plane’s landing gear. The homeowner told the Tribune that she and her husband were out walking at the time of the incident, while their four children were home.

Grant added that she initially thought the tire was just some junk that had been dumped outside her home, and moved it to the back alley for pickup. It was only later, and after consulting a family friend who worked with planes, that she deduced it was a plane tire.

"It would have gone through the roof if it hit the roof," she told the outlet.

Neighbors who spoke with Fox 32 claimed they heard the wheel hit the ground shortly after 6 p.m.

"There was a big boom. I didn’t know what it was. I didn’t know if it was in my house. I checked the basement," said one resident.

The FAA says it will be investigating the incident along with the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB).

A representative for Boutique Air did not immediately respond to a request for further information on Friday morning.