Full-scale replica of Anne Frank's hidden annex to be unveiled in New York City

The exhibit will open on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
The Anne Frank House Museum in Amsterdam, Netherlands, will be bringing a significant piece of history to New York City.

Anne Frank’s annex where she hid during World War II from Nazi occupiers will be replicated on a full scale for a display entitled, "Anne Frank The Exhibition."

"For the first time in history, the Anne Frank House will present what I would call a pioneering experience outside of Amsterdam. To immerse visitors in a full-scale, meticulous recreation of the secret annex," Anne Frank House director Ronald Leopold told The Associated Press.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE MARINE CORPS UNVEILS NEW EXHIBITS, HONORING THOSE 'WHO MADE THE ULTIMATE SACRIFICE'

"Those rooms [are] where Anne Frank, her parents, her sister [and] four other Jews spent more than two years hiding to evade Nazi capture," said Leopold.

anne frank split

Anne Frank’s "secret annex," where she hid for two years during World War II from Nazi occupiers, will be replicated on a full scale for a display entitled "Anne Frank The Exhibition." (Photo 12/Universal Images Group via Getty Images; AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)

Frank penned her famous dairy while in the annex that gave the world a glimpse into what life was like living under Nazi occupation.

She started her diary when she was just 13 years old, shortly before her family went into hiding.

For two years she lived in that "secret annex" with her parents and sister. Along the way, other Jews joined them in hiding.

The Frank family mainly lived on the second and third floor of the annex. The only entrance was a secret entryway behind a revolving bookcase, according to the Anne Frank House.

ANNE RANK ANNEX

A full-scale replica of Anne Frank's secret annex will travel to New York City for an exhibit in January. (Aleksandar Furtula)

In addition to the annex, "Anne Frank The Exhibition" will share the history of the Frank family, from their early lives to Anne’s father, Otto Frank, making the decision to share her diary after the war. 

"The Diary of Anne Frank," published in 1947 two years after her death, remains required reading in many schools to this day. 

"What we try to achieve with this exhibition is that people, our visitors, will learn about Anne not just as a victim, but through the multifaceted lens of a life, as a teenage girl, as a writer, as a symbol of resilience and of strength. We hope that they will contemplate the context that shaped her life," said Leopold. 

The exhibit will be showcased at the Center for Jewish History on Jan. 27.

The exhibit will be showcased at the Center for Jewish History on Jan. 27. (Aleksandar Furtula; Peter Dejong, File)

The opening date is the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz on International Holocaust Remembrance Day.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Anne Frank House Museum for comment.

The Associated Press contributed reporting. 