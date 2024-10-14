Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

TRAVEL

National Museum of the Marine Corps unveils new exhibits, honoring soldiers 'who made the ultimate sacrifice'

'Forward Deployed' and 'Afghanistan and Iraq' will showcase historical artifacts at museum in Virginia

Ashley J. DiMella By Ashley J. DiMella Fox News
Published
close
Museum of the Bible reveals footage of rare mosaic, illustrating early symbols of Christianity Video

Museum of the Bible reveals footage of rare mosaic, illustrating early symbols of Christianity

Officials with the Museum of the Bible in Washington, D.C, created an animated video showcasing the ancient site where the Megiddo Mosaic would have been found in Israel. The mosaic is on display for the first time since being found.

In Quantico, Virginia, the National Museum of the Marine Corps has introduced two new galleries ahead of the anniversary of the Marine Corps.

The exhibits, "Forward Deployed" and "Afghanistan and Iraq," help guide visitors through the history of the Marines Corps from the end of the Vietnam War to the present day.

VISITING THE CONSTITUTION CAN REMIND US THAT AMERICA IS ALL ABOUT 'WE THE PEOPLE'

"These galleries explore Marine Corps operations in post-Cold War conflicts, humanitarian missions and the long conflicts in the Middle East," a museum spokesperson told Fox News Digital via email.

National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia

The National Museum of the Marine Corps has introduced two permanent, new galleries, "Forward Deployed" and "Afghanistan and Iraq." (National Museum of the Marine Corps)

The 20,000-square-foot exhibits will showcase special artifacts used in turning points of US history.

The M198 howitzer that fired the first shot in Operation Desert Storm will be featured along with an F/A-18 Hornet that flew armed combat patrols over Washington, D.C., after 9/11.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Visitors can get a feel for a Marine's life with the Marine Corps berthing compartment from the U.S.S Shreveport that's on display. 

National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia

The new exhibits at the National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia feature historical artifacts such as the M198 howitzer and a F/A-18 Hornet. (National Museum of the Marine Corps)

"These two new galleries pay tribute to those who served between 1976 and 2021, but particularly honor the 1,514 Marines who made the ultimate sacrifice, including almost 1,400 in Operations Iraqi Freedom and Enduring Freedom," Lt. Gen. Benjamin Watson, commanding general, training and education command, said in a press release.

The museum offers immersive experiences displaying a walk-through of an Iraqi street scene with engagement simulations.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"They’re not just displays; they’re a powerful representation of the very best our nation has to offer, of selfless service and sacrifice," Watson added.

The National Museum of the Marine Corps

The National Museum of the Marine Corps in Virginia offers immersive experiences displaying a walk-through of an Iraqi street scene with engagement simulations. (National Museum of the Marine Corps)

The Marine Corps celebrates its birthday on Nov. 10, which marks when the Continental Marines were founded during the Revolutionary War.

"As we approach the 250th anniversary of our beloved Corps, it’s only fitting that the National Museum of the Marine Corps can now showcase the most recent fifty years of our storied history," Watson said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The galleries were introduced on Sunday, Oct. 6 to a total of 1,258 visitors.