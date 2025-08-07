Coastal city greenlights new visitor tax amid widespread overtourism trend

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The list of European cities that are now implementing tourist taxes continues to grow as communities battle the consequences of overtourism.

The latest to join the list is Aberdeen, Scotland — which has announced a visitor levy to begin on April 1, 2027.

Aberdeen City Council’s Finance and Resources Committee approved a 7% levy, according to a press release.

NEW BRIDGE WILL LINK POPULAR ISLAND TO MAINLAND AS CRITICS WARN OF MAFIA, EARTHQUAKES

The council shared the example of the average hotel room cost of about $80 — and, with implementation of the levy, nearly $6 extra dollars would be added to the room rate.

The tax is expected to bring in over $7 million for the city per year.

Alex McLellan, convener of the Finance and Resources Committee, said in a press release that the tax "will provide a huge boost to our local economy."

McLellan added that it will "allow us to invest in bringing major events and conferences here on a more regular basis."

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Across Europe, we are paying similar amounts to stay per night, subsidizing their thriving economies — and we should do the same to ensure we can compete in terms of attracting both business and leisure tourism to Aberdeen," said McLellan.

Located about 10 miles north of Aberdeen City is Aberdeenshire.

Aberdeenshire is home to the Trump International Scotland golf resort. It's situated on the coastline of the North Sea.

President Donald Trump recently visited Scotland to check in on his golf resorts and discuss tariffs.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

He participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony alongside his son Eric Trump for the opening of the second course at Aberdeen.

The president told reporters at the time that Scottish actor Sean Connery, known for his role as James Bond, played a part in helping start the course.

"Sean Connery helped get me the permits," said Trump. "If it weren't for Sean Connery, we wouldn't have those great courses."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Aberdeen City’s visitor levy would not impact tourists visiting Aberdeenshire.