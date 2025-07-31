'Carbon passports' would track travel and even restrict how some people take vacation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

As overtourism continues to affect a number of travel and vacation destinations in Europe, many people have been sharing concerns about the impact of flying and some other forms of transportation on the environment.

Ross Bennett-Cook, a visiting lecturer at the University of Westminster, recently said carbon passports will become a reality at some point, according to BelfastLive.

Carbon passports would allocate a personal annual carbon allowance for United Kingdom residents.

This type of passport would track travelers' carbon footprint.

In addition, it would forbid them from exceeding a set limit of credits used for transportation, particularly for international flights.

"The negative impacts of tourism on the environment have become so severe that some are suggesting drastic changes to our travel habits are inevitable," Bennett-Cook reportedly said.

Fox News Digital reached out to Bennett-Cook for further comment.

Carbon passports stem from a similar concept that was discussed by the U.K. Parliament in 2008.

The House of Commons debated "personal carbon trading" in an effort to cut down on emissions from certain types of transportation.

"Individuals are allocated an allowance of carbon from within an overall national cap on the quantity of carbon emissions produced by individuals within the jurisdiction," according to a report from the Environmental Audit Committee in 2008.

"People surrender their credits as they make certain purchases that result in emissions, such as electricity and fuel," the report states.

It concluded, "Those who need or want to emit more than their allowance have to buy allowances from those who can emit less than their allowance."

In 2024, the U.K. Office for National Statistics found that transportation contributed more to greenhouse gas totals than the electricity sector did.